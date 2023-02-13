This 3 bedroom ranch with 22.8 acres located in Chautauqua County is a must see. Spacious lawn area, fruit trees and a pond it is a haven for relaxation. Located minutes from the Tri County Golf Course and Lake Erie. A short drive to NYS Thruway and access to Buffalo or Erie PA. The two bay garage has two lifts,office space and waste oil furnace. The adjacent large pole offers storage space. The square footage differs from tax info,1400 square footage house with balance on basement , garages and pole barn.
3 Bedroom Home in Forestville - $249,000
