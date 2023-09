HORSE LOVERS DREAM!! MUST SEE TO BELIEVE! 8.7 ACRE AMAZING PARCEL OFFERS MAIN HOUSE with 3/4 BR, 3 Baths, PLUS - 1 BR IN-LAW OR TENANT SEPARATE HOUSE w/ LIV, Kit, full bsmt! 3.5 GAR, 3.5 2-STORY BLDG, BRIGHT & AIRY 1536 SQ.FT. BARN W/ 5 LARGE STALLS, LARGE LOFT, HOT WATER, TACK RM! 6 PADDOCKS, 135X65 INDOOR RIDING ARENA, 1500 SQ.FT. SEASONAL CABIN W/ 3 BR, greatroom, kit, bath enclosed porch! WON'T BELIEVE IT UNTIL YOU SEE IT! MINS. TO RTE 400!