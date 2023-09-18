Welcome to the Beach where your own slice of Paradise & Million dollar views await - This amazing Lake Front home on beautiful Lake Erie has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, this fully furnished home has so much to offer - First level includes an open floor plan with fabulous great room that opens to covered deck with amazing views of Lake Erie - Master bedroom with updated master bath. Fully applianced kitchen with large dining area and Bamboo flooring throughout - Lower level has a bedroom & large updated bath with walk in shower . Open floor plan on lower level with access to another covered deck - Both lake front decks are built with steel beams - Updates include furnace, central air, windows, sliding glass doors, generator & roof - 5 Flat screen TV'S- Custom window treatments throughout - There are a total of 3 decks on property to enjoy priceless views everyday on the Lake - Large 2.5 car garage - Now let's head down to the beach that includes almost 100' of Beach Frontage - Amazing shoreline to enjoy sunsets with your feet in the sand or kayaking and exploring the Coastline- 5 min walk to Marina - Sq. footage differs from tax records - lower level sq ft is included in total.