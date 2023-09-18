Exquisite custom built Essex Greens patio-style home cannot be replicated at this price! Inviting entry opens to gracious foyer with crystal chandelier and wainscoting. Gleaming hardwoods, coffered & tray ceilings throughout. Spectacular chef’s kitchen w/SS appliances, full-length breakfast bar, quartz counters, subway tile, convection wall oven, 5 burner cooktop. Ideal for entertaining with breakfast room overlooking the patio. French doors open to the window-lined morning room with a slider to deck. Sunlight-filled dining room with coffered ceiling leads to living room with 2 sided gas fireplace w/floor to ceiling stacked stone. Sunroom w/vaulted ceiling and wall of windows overlooking lush yard. Two first floor bedrooms w/ baths include Roman shower, bubble tub, granite counters, gorgeous tile. Upstairs 3rd bedroom + bath w/oversized shower and dual sinks, walk-in closet. Loft area could be 4th bedroom. Upgrades:hot water tank, custom blinds, full property sprinkler system, insulation ++, enhanced security system, 50 yr roof, basement egress window. Outdoor oasis with park-like yard and no rear neighbors! Other rooms: #1 morning room, #2 large sunroom, #3 den/office, #4 loft