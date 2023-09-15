New on Market...Pride in ownership shows both on the exterior and interior of this home. Newer vinyl siding 2021 and newer vinyl windows. The metal roof was done in 2021 too! Front porch for friends and family visits, vinyl flooring on the 1st floor. Kitchen has some updated cabinets, and the full bath has many updates as well. The 2nd floor has some newer drywall and 2 more bedrooms, and room for office desk or play area for the kids. Deep yard is all fenced in and room to build a garage. Appliances will stay. Newer HWT, 100 amp breaker box. See appraiser letter on correction of sq footage which is 1200 sf not 1040 sf listed in tax record. Offers, if any, are due May 20th @ 5pm.