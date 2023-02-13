Quaint home located on a quiet one way street, with easy access to the NYS Thruway. As you enter from the covered front porch you are greeted by the exposed banister, foyer and large living/ dining room area; natural woodwork adds to the charm of the space. A large open kitchen, updated bathroom with granite topped vanity and a first floor laundry make this home very easy to live in. The second floor boasts two bedrooms (3rd bedroom can only be accessed via 2nd bedroom) and a large attic space for storage. The property also includes a solar panel system that will offset the cost of your electric bills, along with an updated furnace. Showings begin on 2/23 @ 8am; negotiations begin 3/1 @ 5pm; open house Saturday 2/26 1-3pm.