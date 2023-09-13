Great opportunity for investors or as a private resident the possibilities are endless on this triple lot in the Fruit Belt! Property is just shy of a quarter acre. Bring this home back to life and take part in the revitalization of Buffalo! Currently set up as single-family home but wouldn't take much to fully convert back to multi-family (Please note: Property is Zoned as Single Family Residential). Lower level includes 2 bedrooms with spacious living rm, formal dining rm & eat-in kitchen. Upper level includes 1, possible 2 bedrooms, kitchen & living rm—separate utilities. Huge yard! Property is centrally located seconds away from the medical campus and minutes away from City Honors, Fosdick- Masten Park High, and Downtown Buffalo.