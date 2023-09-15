Location! Location! Location! Perfect investment property, starter home, fix n flip, or temporary housing for students not wanting to pay dorm fees or high rent. Tax records indicate this property is a 3 bedroom. First floor bedroom could be easily used for utility room/storage area. Upper bedrooms have unique layout that could easily convert to a super master bedroom. New roof on back portion of home, some new flooring, updated heating system (located in attic) allowing option to remove space heater or keep for auxiliary heat. With a little TLC this home could be a perfect bungalow close to all the city has to offer including restaurants, schools, major highways and museums.