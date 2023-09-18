Townhouse style residence located on beautiful Oakland Place, one of Buffalo's most sought after streets. This is the front half of a divided mansion. Spacious foyer (other room) leads to gracious Living Room w/ WBFP (NRTC), hard wood floors, a wet bar and well proportioned windows over looking Oakland Place. Dining Room also doubles as a cozy den with door leading to outdoor courtyard space. Fully applianced kitchen with loads of cabinetry. All appliances new within 5 years. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Fully renovated ensuite guest bath. Primary bedroom w/ artificial fireplace (NRTC) has ensuite bath with tub and separate shower and marble counter tops. 3rd floor has full bath and 2 additional rooms. Could be great office, workout space or media room. Large walk-in storage room with many built-ins. A/C on 2nd and 3rd floors. Hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings and large windows gives a light and bright feeling. Spacious basement with laundry area, boiler, hot water tank, circuit breakers, workshop snd plenty of storage. Large 2 car garage. Walkable to the Medical Corridor and Elmwood Ave shops and restaurants.