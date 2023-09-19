A rare and unique find! More than a 1/2+ acre property that stretches from Potomac to Inwood which includes a 2,640 sq ft house with a 4,666 sq ft auto repair shop located behind it! The house was the former cottage of Dr. John C Lord and is a Buffalo Local Landmark within the Elmwood Historic District East. Located in the Delaware District and close to Elmwood Ave, Delaware Park, shops and restaurants this unique property can be your residence and business or just storage for all your cars and recreational items. Rehab is needed so bring your ideas!