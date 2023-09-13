Bring your vision and desire to reap the benefits of sweat equity to this fully gutted home, located in a burgeoning neighborhood. Nestled among traditional and recently built homes, new construction and development, as well as new businesses, this home rests in an area already undergoing a revitalization. Remodeled comparables have sold above $130k. Minutes from Downtown Buffalo, several expressways and within walking distance to one of Buffalo's highly coveted "sweet spots", The Golden Hour Treats and Things, as well as other desirable eateries and shops. This home is about location.