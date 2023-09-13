Solid 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow located steps from Schiller Park, perfect for investors or owner occupants. Currently rented for $1100/month with great long term tenant that would like to stay. Interior features include beautiful woodwork, hardwood floors, formal dinning room, living room, an eat-in kitchen. Full Basement with laundry hook-ups and good mechanics. Electrical Panel, Furnace.