98 Gorton has ALL the updates with two first floor bedrooms with the third bedroom upstairs and a potential 4th bedroom as well. The interior has beautiful vinyl flooring, updated doors, new drywall/insulation, paint, and some new windows. Enjoy the kitchens all new granite countertops with recessed lighting. First floor full bathroom and laundry. Furnace and roof have been updated in the last 3 years, hot water tank 2014. Relax in the privacy of you own fully fenced backyard. Appliances are not included.