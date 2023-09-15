Craftsman style home with classic curb appeal. Forced air furnace and hot water tank were both new in 2018. Also tear off roof was done in 2018. Cooperative tenant agrees to appointments on any time on Sundays; Monday through Fridays from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. If new owner wants the property vacant at closing, tenant has said he will cooperate. Kitchen appliances belong to the tenant. No open houses planned so please schedule your private appointment today. Convenient to services, shopping, VA Hospital and UB South Campus.