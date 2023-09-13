This 3 bedroom lower unit is perfectly located and ready for immediate occupancy. A comfortably open floorplan allows for modern living, while still having the privacy of the bedroom wing. The updated kitchen features ~9 foot ceilings and newer appliances. Water, garbage and user fee included, as well as laundry facilities in the basement for the tenant to use. A front door security camera is available if the tenant wishes. Parking is available to all Utica residents 3 doors down in an empty lot.