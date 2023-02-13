Nature Lover’s Dream! Raised Ranch 3 bedroom home with 28.39 total acres and approximately 24 wooded acres! This home sits back from the road for added privacy and has Spectrum Wifi. Barn with concrete floor, loft, electric and water near the barn for a mini farm or horses. Open floor plan with updated kitchen- quartz countertops, farmhouse sink and new flooring plus appliances included along with a HSA Home Warranty that transfers to buyers at closing. The living room has an electric insert in the fireplace, new flooring and a cathedral ceiling. Dining area has a sliding door that leads to an upper deck overlooking the woods. Back patio with brushed concrete has a hot tub. Front patio with stamped concrete, landscaping, blackberry bushes and so much more. Trout Spring Brook in back of the land and is stocked by the DEC. Total Arcade Electric makes heating affordable. For reference, Sq. Ft. is area which measured from the exterior and is “above grade and heated living area”.