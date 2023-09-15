Welcome home! Time to start your next chapter in this beautifully remodeled single wide mobile home. Located in the Triton Valley Estates mobile home park. Features 966 sq ft, 3 BDRM, and 1.5 baths. Meticulously maintained with loads of updates. Updates include; majority of windows (March 2023), HWT (2022), bottom kitchen cabinets, counter, and sink (2022), toilets (2022), ceiling fans (2022), carpet and laminate flooring (2022), roof within the past 10 years. All appliances are included; refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer all purchased in 2022. Showings start immediately. Make your appointent today!