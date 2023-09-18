The Spectacular “Escalade” by EMU Homes is being custom built and in progress to be finished by your closing date! This 1 acre lot situated on a quiet cul-de-sac is in the heart of the Village of Alden and walking distance to all amenities! The floor plan includes a side load 3 car attached garage, covered rear Patio, concrete driveway and much more! The great room has a soaring 10’ trayed ceiling. The features include an open floor plan, formal dining room, 1st floor laundry, and a generous sized mud room. The master suite has a walk in closet and a fabulous bathroom with a curb-less custom shower. Lower level/basement includes rough-in plumbing, egress window, and is ready to be completed post closing! Prices range from 499k-699k. Option for a 4th bedroom/office is available. Only 3 builds left in this highly desired development. Model home shown is similar concept available to view located on Peters Corners. Smaller 2,100 sq/ft floor plan available upon request.