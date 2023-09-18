Price Improved!!!!!!! Prime ¾ acre lot in heart of Alden! Don’t miss this opportunity to own a new build with custom finishes. Listen to the sights & sounds of nature from the nature preserve located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Quality & attention to detail are the foundation of EMU Homes! This custom home features an open floor plan with amazing 9’ ceilings, 8’ doors, 3/4 “ solid oak flooring . The gourmet kitchen is a dream with custom cherrywood cabinetry & solid surface countertops, formal dining room, study/library. The master bedroom suite features his & her walk-in closets & a tiled bath with double vanity and walk in shower. First floor laundry & mud room. Wow, a 3-car attached garage, concrete driveway and a stamped concrete patio are just a few other items to mention. There is so much more to see! Come view this Custom Ranch home & make it your home. Completed price range $550k -$689k depending on selected finishes. Don’t miss your chance, this home is ready for it new owner!!!