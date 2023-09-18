Move right into this charming Kelkenberg Homes model featuring serene pond views. Quality finishings throughout- Quartz kitchen countertops, soft-close cabinetry, luxury vinyl flooring to name a few. The daylight basement offers a lot of possibilities for future uses, ie: finished basement, home office, playroom, in-law/ guest suite, etc. Features also include all-weather outdoor deck, asphalt driveway, landscaping. Village of Akron water and electric. Close to bike path, Akron village and amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Akron - $574,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's hard to say how accurate this most recent poll will turn out to be.
This 3 bedroom lower unit is perfectly located and ready for immediate occupancy. A comfortably open floorplan allows for modern living, while…