Make this vintage old-style home with 6.13 acres yours today! The spacious 11'x14' finished enclosed sun porch greets you as you enter this charming home. From there you enter the 14'x14' formal dining room for those special celebratory occasions. The quaint eat-in kitchen leads to a 20'x4' covered back porch where you can relax after a long hard day & enjoy nature at it's best. The spacious 22'x15' living room is perfect for entertaining guests, you can add a electric fire place to complete the ambiance. (Years ago there was a wood burning fire place but that was removed) Sorry for the clutter-the house is set-up for an estate sale in June & everything will be sold &/or removed prior to closing. Buyer will accept the current survey on file dated September 9, 2022. Sale includes a 2nd lot located behind the house & past the National Grid easement for total acreage of 6.13 acres. See attached survey. Seller requires a 90-day close. Offers reviewed as they come in. Other-Loft; Other 2-Sun Porch; Other 3-Covered Back Porch