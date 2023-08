Welcome to 6249 Corwin Station located in Newfane. Built with quality in 1993 with 950 SqFt, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Central A/C for hot summer nights. Upgrades include a new hot water tank 2022. Furnace and Roof 2017. Blacktop Driveway 2019. 1 Car Garage. Shed. Kitchen Appliances stay. Large Corner Lot. Kitchen needs some upgrades. Lot Rent $585.00