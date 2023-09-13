Welcome to this wonderfully maintained residential/commercial property. Has 2 bedrooms, one on 1st floor, plus upper bedroom. Open kitchen/living room, large family room, 1st floor laundry. Stove, refrigerator. Laminate flooring throughout 1sy floor. It was previously used as a Montessori school. Garage is now used as 2 rooms with wall heater. Large parking lot with fully fenced yard. Lockport Schools, Town of Pendleton. Open to many options for residential or medium commercial buyer. Also listed as commercial [B1432026] and a rental [B1441225]. Home is rented until 11/30/23, at a rate of $1,500/month.