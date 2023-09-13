Welcome to this charming farm house nestled on 16 sprawling acres of land. This delightful property offers a perfect blend of rustic appeal and modern comforts, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking a tranquil countryside lifestyle. Featuring two bedrooms and a loft, and two full baths, this farmhouse provides ample space for both relaxation and entertainment. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living area, dining space, and kitchen, creating a wonderful flow throughout the home. Some of the highlights of this property are the above ground pool, where you can cool off during hot summer days or simply unwind and soak up the sun. The pool area offers a great space for hosting outdoor gatherings and creating lasting memories with family and friends. This home also has a 20X40 covered patio with restaurant style kitchen to entertain all your guests. In addition to the pool, there is a barn on the property, perfect for housing livestock or storing equipment. The barn adds to the overall charm and functionality of the farmhouse, allowing you to fully embrace the rural lifestyle. New Roof 7/23 !!