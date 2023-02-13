Maintenance free living at its finest in this beautiful 4 years young home with top of the line finishes throughout! Bright foyer welcomes you to this move-in ready ranch/patio home with an open floor plan. Kitchen features breakfast nook, high end cabinetry, quartz countertops , breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Spacious dining/living room with tray ceilings. Family room showcases gorgeous stacked-stone fireplace, custom mantle, vaulted ceilings and pocket doors for privacy. Master suite has private beautiful master bath with walk-in closet. Guest bedroom also has walk-in closet. Full basement with 8 foot ceilings and egress window is ready for your to customize. No detail overlooked with whole house generator, humidifier, rev. osmosis water system, security system, sprinkler system and much more. $429,000
2 Bedroom Home in Lancaster - $429,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Grand estate offers 9,500 sq ft & 3 levels of living space w/5 beds,5.2 bath,3.5 car gar. on 1.3 acre lot.2 story foyer presents a cl…
Cute starter home or good investment property close to many amenities. This solid, 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom with 1,591 sq ft home is current…
3 bedroom 1.5 home that with a little TLC and finishing touches will be perfect! 3 bedrooms all upstairs with a fully tiled half bath. 1st flo…
Location, location, location!!! It doesn't get any better than this. The home you've been waiting for and on the lot you've been dreaming of. …
Enjoy the home lifestyle in this beautiful 2 bdrm. 2 bath ranch home in Marrano's most prestigious luxury patio home community at Greythorne. …