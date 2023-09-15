Built in 2001. Located in Brook Gardens in Hamburg, NY this 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath features central air with the largest bedroom being 13X12 has double closets with your own bathroom with soaking tub and shower. Laundry room with hook ups. New laminate floors throughout and freshly painted with 100-amp service. 2nd full bathroom features skylights. Large bright eat-in kitchen with appliances and double hung windows throughout all in working order. Lot rent is $760. Must be community approved prior to purchase.