Outstanding 2 bedroom mobile home with 24 x 7 tip out that makes for spacious ranch style living. Kitchen has lovely cabinets & counter space along with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal that stay. Kitchen adjoins family room with floor to ceiling windows bringing in loads of natural light. The area rugs and remote controlled drapes stay. Enclosed covered deck, swing, wall mounted tv, washer & dryer also included. Small bedroom with large closet, desk & dresser can also stay. Master bedroom with 2 closets, TV stays - King Size furniture - No Problem. 1 car attached garage with work bench & good storage. Metal roof 2 years old, hot water tank 2 months old. Portable generator stays. Backs to woods. One of a kind.