Welcome to Hidden Meadow Trail, a brand new community comprised of 40 of WNY’s most luxurious Townhouse Apartments. Conveniently located on Grand Island, only 15 minutes from downtown Buffalo & Niagara Falls. Each apartment is equipped w/ the following features & amenities: Lrg Kitchen w/ Ample Cabinet Space, Granite Counters w/ Eat-at Island or Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Bed rooms, 2 Full Baths, a Den, Covered Private Entrance, Covered Private Patio, Private Driveway, Attached One Car Garage, Laundry Rm (Washer/Dryer included!) Large Closets, Air Conditioning, All Zero Step First Floor units, Pet Friendly Community. Come Take Advantage of Apartment Living!
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $0
-
- Updated
