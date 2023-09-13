An opportunity to own a church located in a residential area. It is still zoned as a religious use, but could be a good opportunity for a residential or professional office conversion. New roof, both the steel upper portion and the lower asphalt section, all new electrical from the pole and throughout the building and new windows. This is a blank slate for your imagination. See also MLS# B1463396 for the commercial listing. Room Dimensions are listed as follows: Main Hall is the Living Room, Rear Area is the Kitchen, Bedroom 1 is the Main Office in the Back, Bedroom 2 is the front meeting room, Other Room 1 is the Entrance, The Loft is the Family Room.