Well kept single-wide in Triton Valley Estates! Located on the edge of the park with a large back deck to enjoy the spacious back yard. Flowering plants around the property give different blooms all summer long. Updated with new flooring and counter tops. Sky lights in living room give a more spacious feel. Appliances included: oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Property also includes a car port and storage shed.
2 Bedroom Home in East Aurora - $19,900
