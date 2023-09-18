Ready to move in soon! Condo Status for reduced property taxes. Beautiful Custom Verona Model with Loft. This 2 bedroom has extra opportunities for additional bedrooms with the Loft or converted Den. Many upgrades! quartz countertops, Tile Shower, and 2 story Great Room. You will love the opportunity to finish your 9 ft. Superior Wall Basement that is already insulated and ready. Come enjoy the luxury of Creekwood Meadows. The pictures are of a finished Verona Model with 3 car garage, not this home.. Wood and tile floors, front and side sprinkler system, James Hardie siding, 9 foot first floor ceiling height. Rear covered patio. Great room with warming gas fireplace. The patio home is close to completion. Also listed under condo #B1445631 Private cul de sac location, but minutes from Transit Road shops and restaurants.