Enjoy the home lifestyle in this beautiful 2 bdrm. 2 bath ranch home in Marrano's most prestigious luxury patio home community at Greythorne. Some custom homes include a large living rm./dining rm. combination with step ceiling & hardwood flooring. 9Ft. ceilings 8ft, tall doors. Sunrm, primary suite w/spa bath. White gourmet kitchen has large island. Den w/double French doors & hardwoods. Marvin windows C/A architectural shingles $50,000 stone patio. Close to shopping airport and schools. see also B1415312