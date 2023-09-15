Unique development opportunity in desirable West Side location midway between Five Points intersection and Connecticut Street strip, in close proximity to the Elmwood Village. L-shaped connected parcel includes a fenced-in, deep vacant lot suitable for a variety of new build opportunities. At rear of the combined properties is a long-vacant 2-story bungalow in need of a full rehab and sold 'as is'. Bungalow can serve as an in-law, rental or air bnb unit for a new build home on the vacant lot. Or each property can be developed and sold separately, as the rear bungalow is a separate address on the city tax rolls. Properties are connected and offered for sale together. Separate offers for each property will not be entertained.