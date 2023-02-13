Magnificent , Marrano Built 2 bedroom, 2bath patio home,with additional 15x10 heated sunroom, and covered porch. You will love living in the Windstone Community with condo status taxes and low maintenance. Custom features included are hardwood floors, white cabinetry, stainless appliances, 10ft granite overhang, central air, Marvin windows, outdoor sprinkler system, basement with egress window, and so much more.....See also B1376076
2 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $563,900
