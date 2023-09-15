Welcome to this large mixed used space in the heart of Love-joy, on a double lot! The first floor features a large commercial space, currently being used for motorcycle repair with a dedicated paint room! Spacious full apartment on the second floor with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath , an eat in kitchen , dining and living room! 3rd floor bonus space with the second full bath. Full basement , and lots of storage space. Roof is 6-7 years old. Possibilities are endless! Also listed as commercial property MLS#B1467676