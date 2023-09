** LOCATION ** KLP COMMONS IS OFFERING AN AMAZING 1300 SQ FT 2 BED/ 1 BATH UNIT IN A RECENTLY CONVERTED CHURCH/ SCHOOL HOUSE. LARGE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT FLOOD THIS OPEN CONCEPT APARTMENT WITH LIGHT. LARGE LIVING / DINING LEADS YOU TO A MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNNTERS AND ALL APPLIANCES, INCL DISHWASHER. THE LARGE BATHROOM HAS A SPACIOUS TILED WALK IN SHOWER. ASCEND THE STAIRWAY TO WHAT ONCE WAS THE CHOIR LOFT TO FIND 2 BEDROOMS AND STORAGE. ALSO AVAILABLE IS ON SITE LAUNDRY, STORAGE, AND AMPLE PARKING. KEY FOB SECURITY ACCESS BUILDING.