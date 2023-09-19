Remarks: Beautiful apartment situated steps away from Elmwood Village. Rent includes all utilities except wifi. 1 year lease minimum. Large living room, beautifully updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Private balcony off of the living room. Huge modern full bath featuring beautiful tile work w/ large walk in shower. In unit laundry directly across from full bathroom. Both bedrooms feature good closet space with built in storage. 1 garage spot and 1-2 private spots directly in front of garage. Central air as well as a private storage room off the garage perfect for a private office, mancave, or additional storage. Available ASAP!