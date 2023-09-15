Looking for a for a cozy country home, a weekend get-away or investment property to rent or use as an Airbnb? This could be the property for you. Take advantage of everything the area has to offer, 10 minutes to Kissing Bridge and Buffalo Ski Center, close to parks and restaurants, and only 30 minutes to downtown Buffalo and Ellicottville. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch is nestled in the Boston Hills and is surrounded by woods. The living room has a beautiful, wooded cathedral ceiling, and a brick fireplace with a wood burning stove. A great place to snuggle up in front of the fire with a good book and enjoy a beverage of your choice. Entertain family and friends in this large yard, or just sit and relax with nature all around. Never run out of water with the tankless hot water heater. Stove and refrigerator are included. Currently used as a rental property. Washer & Dryer belong to the tenants so not included with the sale of this property. Property is being sold “as-is". Priced to sell. List price is below current appraised value. No showings after 3pm on Wednesday's & Saturday's. Offers due Tuesday, May 30th at 5pm.