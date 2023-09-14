Discover the allure of 781 West Ferry Street—a captivating residence steeped in history. Adorned with exquisite stained glass windows, this home embodies the architectural brilliance of a bygone era, showcasing artistry and craftsmanship. Step inside to find stunning woodwork, sprawling space, and soaring ceilings. 13 bedrooms & 10 full bathrooms are sure to meet your needs. Outside, a private backyard awaits, offering a peaceful sanctuary from city life. A 3-car garage adds convenience to your lifestyle, and you may recognize the historic brick used in the construction, reminiscent of the famed Frank Lloyd Wright House. Situated in the heart of Buffalo, this home grants easy access to the city's vibrant amenities, including trendy restaurants, boutique shops, and cultural attractions. Embrace the opportunity to restore and preserve the rich history of this extraordinary property, allowing its unique character to endure for future generations. At 781 West Ferry Street, allow your imagination to soar as you envision the endless possibilities of making this exceptional residence your own.