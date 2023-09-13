Welcome home to this classic loft at 24 Essex Street with 2000 sq. ft. of living space with gas & electric included! This unit is in a former ice house in an artist communit. Separate first floor entrance area with huge home office or storage space. Up a flight of stairs to the open kitchen, dining and living room enhanced with stained glass windows and a wall of closets, bedroom and bath in a family owned and occupied eclectic building on the near West Side. Off-street parking or garage parking for $100/mo. No pets.