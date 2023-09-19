Here is a fantastic opportunity to reimagine this former church into an amazing single family residence. The property currently contains two cavernous spaces with vaulted, wood clad ceilings, reminiscent of an inverted ship hull. One of these spaces also includes a floor to ceiling fieldstone fireplace (NRTC). The seller is providing extensive architectural plans and drawings, which have been approved for conversion into a 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with a four car attached garage. The exterior brick work and roofing are in fantastic condition. Bring your imagination and create your one of a kind dream home. Please not that the lot has been divided by seller into two parcels. The building sits on 1.99 acres. The adjoining 1.51 acre lot is for sale separately.