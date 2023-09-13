Great visibility for commercial rental space. Two large store fronts with basement access. New front windows installed on right side front. Owner is working on the finishing touches including siding and interior updates. This will be a gem . Both store fronts are connected and can be used as one large space or rented separately. Bathroom will be complete by end of August. Ideal for dental, medical office, professional business, insurance, tax prep. Owner says that the lot to the right of the building can be used for parking. Be creative,and bring your ideas for this centrally located space. Right side also for rent $1350..Owner will consider renting both sides for $2750