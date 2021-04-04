One doctor's mission for vaccine equity

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Refugee numbers drop in Buffalo – and Biden isn't boosting them: Officials had expected refugee resettlement to accelerate after Biden, in early February, vowed to bolster resettlement numbers to 62,500 nationally by Sept. 30. But Biden has not yet signed the paperwork needed to resume refugee resettlement – meaning hundreds of people, including some bound for Buffalo, saw their plans to move to America postponed last month. Read more

With repeal of decades-old marijuana laws, police learn new rules to enforce and abide by: There are some major changes that took effect immediately. "As a basic rule of thumb, it is now legal for an individual 21 years of age or older to be in possession of up to 3 ounces of cannabis in public and up to 5 pounds of cannabis in their home," a memo sent to every Buffalo police officer said. Read more