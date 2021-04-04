One doctor's mission for vaccine equity

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 4, 2021
'It’s important to the community'
The line out the door is 75 people deep. Inside the building that houses Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties, social distancing is tricky. It’s too packed with people getting their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
On this Saturday morning in March, 360 people are convening in shifts at this vaccine clinic for members of the Seneca Nation community. Indigenous people have been among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which punctuates the life-saving potential of every shot received.
Dr. Raul Vazquez, the physician overseeing this pop-up clinic – temporary vaccination centers that serve a specific community – steps to a microphone positioned in front of a set of 22 chairs.
“I want to ask you all a favor,” Vazquez says to the crowd, who have been asked to wait for 15 minutes of observation in case of immediate side effects. “When you leave here, please share this on social media.”
After a year of a ravaging virus, Vazquez wants to see a different type of spread: He wants the desire – the excitement – over vaccination to become contagious, especially among populations of people who anchor their wariness in a history that is cruel and racist.
– Tim O'Shei
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
More WNYers vaccinated, but Covid-19 cases surge: Experts blame the spread of variants that are more contagious and the people who are prematurely letting down their guard. They say they know the public is suffering from virus fatigue – and people are taking advantage of eased Covid-19 restrictions – but they urge people to stick to best public health practices until vaccinations can reach a critical mass of the population. Read more
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Refugee numbers drop in Buffalo – and Biden isn't boosting them: Officials had expected refugee resettlement to accelerate after Biden, in early February, vowed to bolster resettlement numbers to 62,500 nationally by Sept. 30. But Biden has not yet signed the paperwork needed to resume refugee resettlement – meaning hundreds of people, including some bound for Buffalo, saw their plans to move to America postponed last month. Read more
With repeal of decades-old marijuana laws, police learn new rules to enforce and abide by: There are some major changes that took effect immediately. "As a basic rule of thumb, it is now legal for an individual 21 years of age or older to be in possession of up to 3 ounces of cannabis in public and up to 5 pounds of cannabis in their home," a memo sent to every Buffalo police officer said. Read more
Judge almost doubles malpractice award for VA patient who was 'a prisoner in his own body': U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny reconsidered how much money to award in a malpractice case against the VA Medical Center in Buffalo, roughly doubling the amount to almost $4 million. Skretny decided to count every day of the nearly four months that Howard Southard spent in intensive care before dying there in 2009. Read more
Kenmore debt collection companies subject of fraud investigation: Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of $90,385 that was seized last year from Mark M. Miller’s Hamilton Boulevard residence. Prosecutors allege that Miller owned and operated several businesses, “which engaged in a wire fraud scheme related to unlawful debt collection activities involving victims across the United States,” according to court papers. Read more
Possible sale of Williamsville's historic Meeting House raises fears: Village officials say the former church, built in 1871, isn't used enough to justify the cost of maintaining the property. But advocates for Williamsville's history say a sale to a private developer threatens its future. Read more
WEATHER
A pleasant Easter Sunday: Those hoping to celebrate the holiday outdoors are in luck. WGRZ's Elyse Smith says a high in the mid-50s will accompany mostly sunny skies today. Smith also provided a look back on the range of past Easter forecasts. Read more
SABRES
Inside the NHL: A quick Q&A if you're already thinking about the draft: You have early questions? We have answers. Read more
Observations: 'Fast,' effective Sabres show some resilience with another comeback: This game illustrated how far the Sabres have come in only two weeks and the power of ending a 34-day run of futility that plummeted Buffalo to the bottom of the NHL standings. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Speaking of photos, News Staff Photographer Sharon Cantillon captured the scenery Saturday at Corpus Christi Church and St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church in Buffalo, which held Blessing of the Baskets (Święconka) services. The service is a Polish Catholic Easter tradition celebrated on Holy Saturday. Parishioners bring baskets filled with Easter foods such as bread, eggs, sausage, horseradish and other items representing Christ and his resurrection.
• “If you are new to fishing, you need to understand how special Western New York is,” writes Bill Hilts Jr. The region’s most recent recognition comes from the Bass Anglers Sportsman’s Society through Bassmaster Magazine, which last year created a Top 25 bass fishing spots for the decade. Lake Erie (with a huge emphasis on Buffalo-Niagara) landed solidly at No. 3 … for the country.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Feb. 12.
