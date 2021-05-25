Tags
There is nothing "kind" about making other people laugh by dunking you in a water tank. Nor is there anything kind about scaring people – just for fun, of course.
Siblings Angelo Turco and Debbie Lopian closed the Town of Tonawanda institution that dates back to 1951, when their late father, Louis Turco, opened the joint and where he claimed to have invented the foot-long hot dog.
Police said the incident appears to be "domestic" and that the man was the boyfriend or ex-boyfriend of one of the women killed on Layer Avenue.
If you're hoping to see some Toronto Blue Jays games in Sahlen Field, you have to expect to pay major-league prices.
In Western New York, where average daily infections have fallen by more than 70% over the past month, the end of the pandemic is in sight, Dr. Thomas Russo said.
What’s led to the Sabres’ relentless struggles and the Bills’ terrific turnaround?
Daniel Warmus was arrested in Buffalo Tuesday, according to court documents.
For all the big talk on Day One of ownership, Terry and Kim Pegula have never stuck with any plan. And the results show it.
The lawsuit is the latest chapter in a 10-year battle between Bill Woods and Avanti Mansion, the banquet hall that borders his backyard on West Highland Parkway.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
