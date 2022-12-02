Ohio Sports Betting Update: Best Sportsbooks Available in Ohio

When will sports betting become legal in Ohio?

Online sports betting will finally arrive in the great state of Ohio on January 1st, 2023. Despite being one of the biggest sports states in the United States, Ohio has not made online sports betting legal, with that all set to change as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

With online sports betting arriving in Ohio on the 1st of January, 2023, residents of the state, as well as visitors from other states, will finally be able to legally bet on sports from the comfort of their own homes, as well as stadiums, sports bars, and anywhere else you find yourself on your mobile phone.

How to bet on sports online in Ohio in 2023?

People in Ohio will be able to bet online on sports as of January 1st 2023, with the ability to sign up for online sportsbooks via mobile phones, laptops, tablets and more.

Online sports betting will allow users to bet on games at the spread, head-to-head moneyline, over/under and much more, including the popular player prop markets.

As soon as online betting becomes available at the start of 2023, Ohio residents will be able to see and use the latest betting odds and markets from all of the major online sportsbooks.

Leagues and sports you can bet on in Ohio in 2023

2023 is shaping up as an all time great year for sports, and Ohioans have one more reason to be excited, with online sports betting available for all the major professional and collegiate sports leagues, both in the USA, and across the globe.

Whether you’re looking to bet on the NFL Playoffs, NBA Finals, or the upcoming MLB season, the upcoming sports calendar has you covered.

Check out the major sporting events you can bet on in Ohio in 2023:

NFL Playoffs: January 2023

NFL Super Bowl: Sunday, February 12th, 2023

MLB Season: March-October 2023

Golf, Masters Tournament: April 6th-9th, 2023

NBA Playoffs: April-June 2023

NHL Playoffs: April-June 2023

Tennis US Open: August 28th - September 10th, 2023

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: November 18th, 2023

Top betting websites/apps available in Ohio in 2023

A host of major online sports betting companies will hit Ohio on January 1st, with both the mobile apps and websites set to change your betting experience.

Sports betting has never been easier: not only can you sign up for as many sports books as you like, collecting the massively valuable promo deals offered by them all, but your wagers, accounts, and betting schedule will be available in the palm of your hand.

Can I bet with DraftKings Sportsbook in Ohio?

DraftKings Sportsbook is expected to go live in Ohio on January 1st, 2023, adding to the 20+ states in which the app is already legal and live.

Originating as a daily fantasy sports site, DraftKings Sportsbook has become one of the most trusted and popular sportsbooks in the country, with a wide range of betting markets and promotions for new and existing users.

Can I bet with FanDuel Sportsbook in Ohio?

FanDuel Sportsbook is expected to go live in Ohio on January 1st, 2023, becoming the 20th state in which the app is legal and live.

FanDuel is one of the most recognizable brands in sports, with both FanDuel’s fantasy and sports gambling brands trusted around the country. If you’re planning on becoming a serious member of the online sports betting community, a FanDuel Sportsbook account is a must-have.

Can I bet with BetMGM in Ohio?

BetMGM Sportsbook is expected to go live in Ohio on January 1st, 2023, becoming the 20th state in which the app is legal and live.

As well as being one of the most well-known casinos in Las Vegas, MGM is home to one of the best online sports betting apps in the country, with a sleek design and wide range of betting markets making it popular with sports bettors.

Can I bet with Caesars Sportsbook in Ohio?

Caesars Sportsbook is expected to go live in Ohio on January 1st, 2023, becoming the 20th state in which the app is legal and live.

The Caesars Sportsbook app features in-play live betting, live streaming of sports, and some of the best promotions and offers available from any major sports book.

Bet on your favorite teams and players in Ohio

As one of the most sports-hungry states in the country, Ohio residents will now be able to legally place online sports bets on the Cincinnati Bengals and ClevelandBrowns in the NFL, the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA, the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds in the MLB, and the Ohio State Buckeyes for CFB and NCAA basketball.

With player props also available, you will be able to place player prop and futures bets on all of your favorite athletes, including the Kid from Akron himself, LeBron James, whenever he comes to town.

Ohio Sports Betting History

The latest in sports betting news as the state of Ohio goes live:

Nov 16th, 2022: Fanatics, Betr, BetParx and Gamewise have been granted mobile licenses for Ohio, while Nationwide Arena and Progressive Field were given retail betting licenses.

Nov 9th, 2022: Five major sportsbooks (BetMGM, DraftKings, Hard Rock, Tipico and BetRivers) have received approval in Ohio.

Oct 28th, 2022: Although betting isn’t available until January 1st, 2023, the Caesars Sportsbook app is now available to download in Ohio so you can get ready for launch.

Dec 2021: An Ohio sports betting bill, HB 29, passes both chambers of the Ohio Legislature.