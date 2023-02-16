O'DONNELL Thomas F. Of Elma, NY. February 14, 2023. Beloved husband of 60 years to Teresa (nee Kempf) O'Donnell. Dearest father of Thomas P. (Kerry) and Timothy (Bonnie) O'Donnell. Loving Papa of Timothy, Thomas, Haley, Anna, Padraig and Liam. Brother of Sr. Margaret, Shirley, Gerald O'Donnell and predeceased by 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Tom began his career at General Motors (Delavan Ave) in 1958 and worked his way up the U.A.W. Organization, over 40 yrs retiring in 2003 as Region 9 Assistant Director. Visitation Sunday 4-8pm at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (Cor. Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10am Annunciation Church Clinton and Girdle Rd. Please assemble in Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
