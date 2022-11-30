OCHOCINSKI Linda J.

Of Amherst, NY, November 26, 2022, at age 62. Loving daughter of the late Geraldine Ochocinska; devoted sister of William W. (Michelle) Ochocinski; cherished aunt of William V. Ochocinski and Michael Pici; dear niece of Dorothy (late Richard) Kondrasky and the late Donald Ochocinski. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Friday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Margaret R.C. Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Saturday at 9:30AM. Please assemble at Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Linda was a graduate of Nardin Academy and Medaille College. She was a 30 year employee of the Region 9 UAW and a College Professor at both Hillbert and Medaille Colleges. Linda was also a popular stand-up comedian and she performed all over the country. If desired, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the SPCA. Please share your online condolences @ www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com