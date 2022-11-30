Of Amherst, NY, November 26, 2022, at age 62. Loving daughter of the late Geraldine Ochocinska; devoted sister of William W. (Michelle) Ochocinski; cherished aunt of William V. Ochocinski and Michael Pici; dear niece of Dorothy (late Richard) Kondrasky and the late Donald Ochocinski. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Friday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Margaret R.C. Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Saturday at 9:30AM. Please assemble at Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Linda was a graduate of Nardin Academy and Medaille College. She was a 30 year employee of the Region 9 UAW and a College Professor at both Hillbert and Medaille Colleges. Linda was also a popular stand-up comedian and she performed all over the country. If desired, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the SPCA. Please share your online condolences @ www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
OCHOCINSKI Linda J.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheahan, a 30-year-old forward, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sabres on Sunday with the intent to terminate his contract.
In the last 10 years in WNY, state police troopers have been accused of myriad wrongdoing. None of the troopers lost their jobs, even those who abused their authority.
It was likely the first time this season that a Buffalo Bills fan heard “13 seconds” referenced without getting a pit in their stomach, Pergament said.
The Bills are missing eight players due to illness for Sunday's practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
Designers of new Bills stadium had Buffalo weather in mind. But 7 feet of snow will still be a problem
The Buffalo Bills have a weather challenge, but it’s not what you think.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a lifetime memory for a young fan before the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
Karen Hamm brought legal action to overturn a decision to terminate her over an assignment that asked students to translate into Spanish a series of phrases that included the words "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American."
“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”
Michael L. Muscarella, 67, was hit by a high lift that was removing snow near McKinley Parkway and Columbus Avenue in South Buffalo.