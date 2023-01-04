O'BRYAN, RSM Sr. Mary Celeste (Mary Margaret) December 30, 2022. Daughter of the late Paul and Mary Bernadette (Carrico) O'Bryan. Sister of the late Charles, George, James, Joseph, Marshel, Mensa, Michael, Mary Jo, and Theresa; survived by Thomas and Richard. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Thursday, January 5th from 2-5 PM at Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 6 at 10 AM in the Mercy Center Chapel. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held following the Mass. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME. 716-822-1260.