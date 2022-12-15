O'BRIEN James J.

Of Amherst, New York, December 13, 2022. Beloved husband of 59 years to Elizabeth "Betsy" ( O ' Connor ) O'Brien; cherished father of Kathleen, Mary, Eileen (Margot Rosen), Kevin (Carrie) and the late James J. O'Brien; dear Papa and Grandpa of Audrey, Bodhi, Colin and Huck; brother of the late Thomas (Shirley), Elaine (late Joseph) Mueller and Joan (Richard) Scott; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday December 16th, 3-7 pm at the Perna Dengler Roberts Funeral Home 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 17, 12:00 noon at St. Joseph University RC Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers memorials in Jim's name may be made to St. Joseph's Collegiate Inst. 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223 or Canisius College 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14208. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com for the O'Brien family.