William Rudnicki, 77, longtime Buffalo News assistant controller

"We have six months of corresponding remotely, then he came back for the summer, then corresponded again in the fall, and when he came back again he proposed," their son said.

The couple married on Aug. 17, 1968, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Hamburg.

After completing his service, Mr. Rudnicki returned to the composing room at The News. In the summer of 1985, he transferred to the data processing department.

In early 1988, Mr. Rudnicki was transferred to the accounting department as assistant auditor and began to take night classes.

"He educated himself in accounting," his wife said.

On May 14, 1990, he was promoted to assistant controller of The News, a job he held until he retired on Sept. 1, 2011.

"My dad put everybody else first," his son said. "He was always about friendships and relationships, which is why he was at The News for 41 years, and knew everybody. He would give tours of The Buffalo News and there was not one person in any department that my dad didn't know."

In retirement, he enjoyed golf, although "he would debate whether he was a good golfer or not," his son said. "He just enjoyed being out there and being with his friends."